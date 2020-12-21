Indiana coronavirus: 3,978 new cases reported, 31 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana Department of Health announced that 3,978 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That brings the total number of Indiana residents to 468,219.
An increase of 31 deaths were reported bringing the total to 7,101.
This is the lowest number of cases since Nov. 3 and the fewest deaths in 15 days.
To date, 5,288,642 tests have been administered to 2,533,672 Hoosiers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.