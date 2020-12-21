Largest pool obstacle course in US coming to Coney Island in 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In Feb. 2020, Coney Island announced that its newest attraction, the Challenge Zone, would be opening in May of 2020.
Due to issues associated with the pandemic, the attraction’s opening was postponed.
Now the park says the Challenge Zone will be opening in May 2021.
The Challenge Zone will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States.
The floating obstacle course will be added to the Sunlite Pool when the park opens for the 2021 season. The Challenge Zone will feature more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, slides, monkey bars, and balance beams.
“Our team is excited to introduce this new attraction for the 2021 season. It’s a fantastic addition to our world-famous Sunlite Pool and will be great for both kids and adults, making it perfect for families,” President and CEO of Coney Island Park Rob Schutter said in a news release. “We’re always searching for new ways to make summer even more fun.”
The Challenge Zone will be included at no additional charge to guests with daily admission tickets or season pass access to Coney Island’s Sunlite Water Adventure.
Coney Island opens Saturday, May 29, 2021.
