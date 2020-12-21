License reinstated to NKY restaurant that defied governor’s pandemic order, lawyer says

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (FOX19) - The food service license has been reinstated for a Northern Kentucky restaurant that refused to close to in-person dining in late November.
The restaurant is now open.
Criminal charges against the restaurant’s owner are still pending, according to his attorney.
The ordeal began when Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Nov. 18 halting in-person dining at all Kentucky restaurants due to what he described as a “wildfire”-like surge of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Beans Cafe & Bakery in Dry Ridge and Hebron refused to comply.
The Northern Kentucky Health District then suspended the restaurant’s food license and directed it to cease operations.
With the restaurant in continued noncompliance through late November, the matter was referred to the Grant County Attorney’s Office, per NKYHD protocol.
The order’s statewide ban on indoor dining expired as intended Dec. 14. The surge that occasioned it has since plateaued, according to several metrics. Beshear and state health leaders have credited the order for Kentucky’s recent success in the pandemic, where case surges in most other states, including all of Kentucky’s neighbors, have persisted into December.
Kentucky is reportedly the only state in the country where fewer ICU beds are in current use than were in use three months ago.
Criminal charges were announced against the owner of Beans Cafe & Bakery, Richard Hayhoe, last week.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office served Hayhoe with the criminal complaint summons at his home, according to his attorney, Chris Wiest. The documents informed Hayhoe he faces two misdemeanor counts of operating a restaurant without a permit, one in Grant County and another in Boone County.
Hayhoe wrote in a Facebook post: “Chris Wiest and I will go to court anytime to keep employees working in an inspected, hygienic dining room just before Christmas!”
Beans and Bakery was one of several Northern Kentucky businesses to sue Beshear and the health district over the summer, claiming the governor’s statewide pandemic orders were illegitimate.
The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled against the restaurant and its fellow plaintiffs Nov. 12.
According to WKYT, a Lexington coffee shop that also continued indoor dining despite the governor’s order suffered a similar loss of license.
A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the coffee shop, Brewed, Dec. 1.
The shop’s license was subsequently reinstated, and as of last week it was back open serving food and drinks.
