LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear provides Monday update on COVID-19 response in Kentucky
By Brian Planalp | December 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 3:39 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, tests, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news in a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.

Previously Monday: Kentucky’s long-term care facilities receive first rounds of COVID-19 vaccine

“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” Beshear said Monday afternoon.

“Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations – a modern-day medical miracle – have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19′s burden on our health care system.”

