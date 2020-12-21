LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, tests, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news in a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” Beshear said Monday afternoon.
“Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations – a modern-day medical miracle – have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19′s burden on our health care system.”
