Man caught on camera breaking into Tri-State house, stealing dog

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County woman says someone broke into her home and stole her dog.
The incident happened Sunday, when Naome Bechtold says the man came into her home armed with a knife. She filed a report with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, who confirms they are investigating.
The 3-year-old pitbull, named Sweetie, is currently missing.
Bechtold says she knew something wasn’t right when she came back home to find things out of place.
“I realized my big dog’s cage is all the way out in the middle of the living room, and then I looked in the little dog’s cage, and my dog isn’t there,” she said. “I am assuming she got out, then I check my camera.”
Bechtold says she has never seen the man before.
In the video, the man enters the house and screams for someone named Jesse.
“I have no idea who that is,” Bechtold said. ‘It’s my family house.”
Bechtold admits she left her door unlocked but says she’s never had a problem before.
Bechtold also says the man looked around her place, even going into her child’s bedroom before stealing the dog.
“I don’t feel safe here anymore,” she said. “I want her back so bad.”
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 732-7500.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.