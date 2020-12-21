Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kentucky

SHEPARDSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -Two truckloads of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kentucky Sunday morning from a distribution facility in Shepardsville.
This is the second emergency vaccine to be authorized for emergency use. Pfizer was authorized Dec. 11.
Gov. Beshear says the state should receive 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine in its first shipment.
Beshear confirmed that the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic started is 242,321. This includes the additional 1,765 cases reported Sunday.
Healthcare workers and nursing homes will be the first to receive the vaccines, health officials said.
Moderna says the vaccine does not need to be stored at super cold temperatures, unlike the Pfizer vaccine.
About 20 million doses of its vaccine will be distributed to the U.S. by the end of the year, Moderna said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.