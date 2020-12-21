3 people indicted on murder charges after deadly hotel ‘shootout’ in 2019

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Six people have been indicted on charges, three for murder, for a deadly November 2019 shooting at a hotel, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Monday.
Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Hampton Inn on Ronald Reagan Highway for a report of a person being shot.
The department concluded after the investigation the hotel room was rented for “a night of gambling including craps and betting on the Madden video game,” the prosecutor said. Rashad Swain and Rashmon Swam were the ones who set up this event, according to Deters.
Thousands of dollars were exchanged during the night’s events, according to Deters.
Three people, Jay Harris, Marvin Hughes Brown, and Taymar Jones arrived shortly before 9:45 p.m., the prosecutor says. The three men tried entering the hotel room with guns in an attempt to rob the people inside.
An exchange of gunfire ensued.
One of the victims of the attempted robbery was 15-year-old Ja’Quan Howard. The teen was shot and killed in the crossfire, according to Deters.
Jones, one of the would-be robbers, was the second person who died from gunshots, the prosecutor said.
Harris and Hughes are charged with the murders of the two people killed, Deters announced. Harris and Hughes are also charged with felonious assault for the injury another person sustained from being shot in the foot.
Kevin Coes, who was initially inside the gambling room before the robbery, is also charged with the two murders, Deters says. Coes was later found to be in connection with the men who attempted the robbery, the prosecutor says.
Yesica Perdomo, Coes’ girlfriend, is charged with robbery and obstructing justice, according to Deters.
Rashad and Rashmon are charged with tampering with evidence. Deters says the two men removed guns from the hotel room before the sheriff’s department arrived.
“This was a shootout situation,” Deters said. “The people who set up the illegal gambling operation were armed and the people who attempted to rob the operation came armed as well - a chaotic scene. This was a bad situation from the start and sadly two people died as a result.”
Harris, Hughes, and Coes all face up to life in prison if they are convicted on all charges.
Rashad and Rashmon if convicted on all charges face up to six years in prison.
Perdomo faces up to 14 years in prison if she is convicted on all charges.
