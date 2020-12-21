Quiet weather Tuesday with warm, windy, sometimes wet weather Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Did you see the “Christmas Star?” Looking to the western sky around sunset, you could see a bright light that appeared to be a star. It was actually what is called a conjunction, or an alignment of Jupiter and Saturn. You will still be able to view the conjunction this week but today was the day it would be the brightest.
Temperatures tonight will be around 30. It will be quiet this evening and dry.
Tomorrow, for the first full day of winter, will be dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 43.
Wednesday will be very warm but rain moves in by the evening. High 52. A strong cold front will bring winds that could gust as high as 50mph. That front will usher in a drop in temperatures throughout the day Thursday. We will start the day near 50 and fall to near 30 by the afternoon. It will be blustery and cold and downright nasty at times. Rain will change to snow Thursday giving way to around an inch or less of snow throughout Christmas Eve. Thanks to warm weather ahead of the snow, it will be hard to stick to the ground.
Christmas Day looks mainly dry but a few flurries will be flying. It will be very cold with morning temperatures in the teens and the daytime high only in the low 20s.
The weekend will be a mixed bag. We will be dry Saturday. High 38. Rain moves back in Sunday evening and remains Monday too.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.