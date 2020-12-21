Recovery to find missing employee in power plant collapse expected to be completed in Jan.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, the company said on Monday.
Adamo Demolition Co. of Detroit, Michigan, was demolishing the former coal-fire plant on U.S. 52 near Manchester when it collapsed on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Killen Generating Station closed in 2018.
Five Adamo workers were inside a building at the site when it collapsed.
Three workers were rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries the same day.
Last weekend, search crews found the body of Clyde “Doug” Gray.
A fifth worker, Jamie Fitzgerald, remains unaccounted for.
“Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort,” Adamo said in a statement.
According to Adamo, recovery is expected to be completed in mid to late January.
“Adamo continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials - including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Mr. Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident.
“As previously announced, Adamo has engaged Thornton Tomasetti to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti is a nationally recognized engineering firm with extensive, directly-related experience from its work on similar types of incidents throughout the country. The firm, along with input and direction from OSHA, will execute an engineering plan that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the loved ones of the workers who lost their lives is this tragic accident.”
Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.
