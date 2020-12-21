Section of I-275 expected to be closed for hours after semi overturns

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - An overturned semi is blocking all lanes of I-275 eastbound and westbound collector ramp to I-71/75 southbound, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The semi overturned at mile marker 184.3, according to officials.
Erlanger police confirm the tanker was carrying gasoline. The driver was not hurt.
The gas must be offloaded before the overturned truck can be moved, the Erlanger Fire & EMS team said on Twitter. The tank is not leaking, the tweet said.
KYTC says it will be between 10 to 12 hours for the semi to be offloaded and removed.
Transportation officials recommend traffic going westbound on I-275 take I-71/75 north to KY-317 (Buttermilk Pike) Exit 186 and re-enter I-71/75 southbound.
KYTC advises drivers on eastbound I-275 exit at KY-212 (Airport Connector) Exit 4 to KY-236 (Donaldson Road) and re-enter I-71/75 southbound.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.