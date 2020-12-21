Victim identified in Fairfield fatal shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death in Fairfield on Saturday.
Officers say they were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to Brittany Lane for shots fired.
The coroner says Benjamin Barker Burrell, 35, died from a gunshot wound at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.
Police do not have a suspect at this time and are still investigating.
