Victim identified in Fairfield fatal shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 4:53 PM

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot to death in Fairfield on Saturday.

Officers say they were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to Brittany Lane for shots fired.

The coroner says Benjamin Barker Burrell, 35, died from a gunshot wound at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and are still investigating.

