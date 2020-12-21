1 dead in Westwood shooting, SWAT on scene

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating a shooting in Westwood Monday night.
The shooting left one male victim dead near the intersection of Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue, police say.
Reports of the shooting came in sometime before 9 p.m.
A SWAT team arrived at the scene sometime after police announced the fatality. Police say they’re investigating the possibility of a second victim in a house.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.
No information has been provided about possible suspects.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
