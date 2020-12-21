WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be holding a press conference Monday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the weekend Gov. DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. spoke on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccination distribution.
The C.D.C. allowed a limited number of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be released Friday across the state. All of them at long term care facilities.
“From a prevention point-of-view, we actually anticipate that we can have every single senior and every single nursing home worker vaccinated by the end of 2020,” Adams said Saturday.
DeWine says another 123,000 of Pfizer vaccines and more than 200,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines will be distributed this week.
The Ohio Department of Health reported Monday 6,548 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 629,354.
ODH says a total of 8,047 people have died due to the virus.
Here is a breakdown of the reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 47,264 cases, 405 deaths
- Butler County: 23,487 cases, 179 deaths
- Warren County: 13,918 cases, 106 deaths
- Clermont County: 10,457 cases, 73 deaths
- Brown County: 2,550 cases, 10 deaths
The 21-day reported COVID-19 case average is 9,919, and the 21-day reported death average is 81, ODH said.
Health officials say in the last 24 hours, 301 people were hospitalized. A total of 35,048 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
