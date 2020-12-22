Bengals snap losing streak to Steelers

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 22, 2020 at 4:26 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 5:07 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a prime-time game at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night.

The win ended the Bengals’ 10-game losing streak to the Steelers and a five-game losing streak.

The final score was 27-17.

