Bengals snap losing streak to Steelers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a prime-time game at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night.
The win ended the Bengals’ 10-game losing streak to the Steelers and a five-game losing streak.
The final score was 27-17.
What do you think the team needs to do to keep winning the rest of the season? Let us know on our FOX19 NOW Facebook page.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.