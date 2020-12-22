Business owner creates website to help Cincinnati restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One man is making it his mission to rally the community to help business owners during the pandemic.
Nick Tino, President of GT Industrial Supply, launched the Save Cincy Restaurants website to make it easier for the community to donate to restaurants that have been hit hard this past year.
GT Industrial Supply was 10 years ago by Tino. The company services restaurant supplies to about 100 restaurants in the area.
When COVID-19 hit, Tino says his company found that a lot of restaurants might not make it through the tough times.
“Just over the last year, we’ve kind of seen the devastation that these restaurants have gone through, and I think it’s a lot worse than the public may be aware of,” Tino says. “We kind of ran some numbers here and 30 to 40% of our customers could potentially not make it to the summer.”
To help out, he created and launched Save Cincy Restaurants.
It’s a website where restaurant owners who need help can join and add a link to their GoFundMe page.
“We were trying to think of ways we could help, and company-wise, we’ve eliminated some order fees and delivery fees and try to keep down our margin, and you know it’s really just not enough, it’s not a big enough effect,” Tino explains. “So, we were trying to think outside the box.”
So far, 60 to 70 restaurants from around the I-275 loop are participating.
Tino and GT Industrial Supply co-founder Michael Griffie say whatever it takes to help these business owners, they are all in.
“Obviously, this time of year, I think everyone’s a little more generous, and I think that’s a great thing, and I think we’re in that same spirit, and we wanted to be able to do something,” says Griffie. “So, for us to be able to help out in any way we could, I think is a positive.”
This website is something Tino and Griffie hope doesn’t fade away in a few weeks. They hope to push this for the next few months.
Any restaurant wanting to join can do so by calling GT Industrial Supply at 513-771-7000.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
