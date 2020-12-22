Attorney disputes self-defense argument in fatal East Price Hill grocery store shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a 19-year-old who was killed while allegedly trying to rob an East Price Hill store is upset no charges have been filed against the storeowner who fatally shot him.
The alleged robbery occurred at Mages Grocery on Glenway Avenue on Nov. 19.
The suspect, Da’Shawn Tye, ran from the store toward Purcell Avenue, where police found him with multiple gunshot wounds. He would later die at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced no charges would be filed against the storeowner, whom Deters said was acting in self-defense. Deters also said the police investigation revealed Tye had tried to rob the same store twice before — on Aug. 8 and Nov. 14.
On the day of the fatal shooting, Tye backed the owner into a corner, so the owner got his gun and shot Tye, according to Deters.
The family says this is all a case of mistaken identity and the store owner should be held accountable.
“He was a big young boy, but he was so gentle to us, and loving, and caring,” Tye’s step-mother, Lacey Morgan said.
The family says they still can’t understand why Tye was fatally shot.
“He was very lovable, you know, the things they are saying on the media just does not sit well with us,” Morgan said, “because we do not know that to be Da’Shawn. We know him to be a completely different type of person.”
The family is asking for the evidence to be publicized that led Deters to his conclusion.
“We don’t have any video camera or any interviews. We don’t have anything to support the idea that this was the person who did anything at that store anytime before, other than went in and made purchases,” Attorney Fanon Rucker said.
Rucker is representing the Tye family. He says this isn’t a case of self-defense because he says Tye was not armed and did not have a criminal record.
Rather, Rucker says it’s a case of a frustrated store owner taking the law into his own hands when he allegedly shot Tye from several feet away.
“He walked into that store, and the store owner didn’t say anything to him when he walked in, according to the store owner,” Rucker claimed. “Da’Shawn didn’t say anything to the store owner, but the store owner took out a gun and shot Da’Shawn three times.”
The family says Tye was in the hospital for 10 hours by himself and that they didn’t know about it until the following day.
They hope with Rucker’s help they can put the pieces together about what exactly occurred the night Tye was killed.
