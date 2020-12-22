Hearing canceled again for man arrested after ODNR officer shot

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A hearing was canceled for the second day in a row for one of the three men charged after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer was shot Sunday.
Brian R. Liming, 44, of Xenia will now appear in Clinton County Municipal Court on Dec. 29, jail officials said.
Liming was expected to appear for a 10 a.m. video arraignment Tuesday, but just before it began jail officials said he bonded out. His bond was $25,840.
Liming is charged with having weapons under disability, a felony, and two misdemeanors: No deer permit and hunting without permission.
Paperwork delayed his hearing Monday, jail officials say.
Two other men also arrested after the shooting: Thomas Davis, 35 of Jamestown and Brian Achtermann, 36 of Midland. They, too, are free on bond and are scheduled to go to court Dec. 29.
Davis and Achtermann were charged with misdemeanors.
Davis faces aiding an offender. Achtermann was charged with no hunting license and no deer permit.
The men were all taken into custody about 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
ODNR officials contacted the sheriff’s office and asked the to respond when the ODNR officer was shot as he investigated a report of illegal deer hunting.
Officer Kevin Behr was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
At last check, he was listed as stable.
So far, no one has been charged with shooting the wildlife investigator while the investigation continues, jail officials confirmed early Monday.
Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office have declined to say if they think the shooting was an accident or intentional. They also would not explain why they charged Liming with having weapons while under disability (illegally having a gun, often due to a previous felony conviction).
Court records show Liming was convicted in Green County in 2005 of felony aggravated vehicular homicide. He was indicted in connection with an August 2002 crash in Sugarcreek Township that killed his 21-year-old passenger, Thomas Hawkins.
Liming also was hurt in the crash. He was extricated from the truck and flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was treated and recovered, court records show.
Before crashing in Sugarcreek Township, Liming had been driving with Hawkins in Beavercreek and was stopped by the Beavercreek police for speeding in a construction zone, according to court records.
While Liming was at the hospital, his blood was drawn at the request of emergency room doctors for a toxicology report. He was found to have a whole blood alcohol level of .124 and a drug screen analysis also detected the presence of cannabinoid in his system, the court documents state.
Sheriff’s officials say once their investigation is complete, they will present all evidence to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of additional charges.
Authorities are asking anyone with additional information relating to this case to contact them at 937-382-1611.
