Fountain Square adds Winter Wonder Lights to ice skating experience

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ice skating at Fountain Square just got a whole better. Not only will Christmas music be playing all around, but now a light show is part of the festivities.
Fountain Square’s Winter Wonder Lights is the latest edition to the UC Health Ice Rink for this season.
The eight-minute light show syncs up with some of the most iconic holiday music as people skate across the ice.
Rink reservations to enter the rink platform or warming tent are required as are face masks.
Fountain Square’s Winter Wonder Lights is open seven nights a week from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Jan. 3.
The light show will continue until Feb. 15 but will only be open on weekends after Jan. 3.
