Impaired driver crashes head-on into police responding to complaint about her, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An impaired driver crashed head-on into a New Richmond police vehicle, hurting an officer who was responding to a complaint about her, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 132 north of Twelve Mile Road in Clermont County, state troopers said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation determined a 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Ohio 132 ran left of center in a curve, striking an oncoming, westbound 2016 Ford Explorer New Richmond Police Department vehicle head-on.
At the time, New Richmond Police Officer John Amole, 31, was responding to a call reporting a possibly impaired motorist that matched the description of the Toyota, troopers say.
The impact from the crash caused the police SUV to rotate partially off the right side of the road. The officer was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the Toyota, Kimberly Powers, 54, of New Richmond, was transported to Anderson Mercy and then flown in an Air Care helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, troopers say.
Powers was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the news release.
Impairment is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.