LIVE: Gov. Holcomb updates state’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update at 2:30 p.m. on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Deaths in Dearborn County and Ripley County are among the 143 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s map shows two more deaths in Ripley County and one in Dearborn County.
To date, 39 residents in Ripley County and 40 people in Dearborn County have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.
No other county in the FOX19 Now viewing area reported any more deaths Friday.
The ISDH says with the 143 additional deaths, 7,244 total Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Indiana reported 3,758 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Since March 6, Indiana has reported 471,876 total cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 30 new cases (3,465 total)
- Franklin County: Four new cases (1,086 total)
- Ohio County: 11 new cases (362 total)
- Ripley County: 24 new cases (2,260 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (439 total)
- Union County: One new case (430 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 24.2%.
Franklin, Dearborn, and Ripley Counties remain at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.