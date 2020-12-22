LIVE: Gov. Beshear provides last COVID-19 update before Christmas

Gov. Beshear provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Kentucky ahead of Christmas
By Brian Planalp | December 22, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 4:05 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 tests, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine news at a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.

Holiday guidance issued last week calls for small gatherings and limited travel, among other recommendations.

Holiday Guidance | Full guidanceone-pagersingle slide

Beshear received a vaccine dose Tuesday.

