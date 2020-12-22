Louisville man captured in Cheviot after third police chase since July

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - Cheviot police captured a Louisville man Monday with multiple warrants out for his arrest, including one stemming from an assault on an officer in July.
David Hammonds, 26, rammed a Kenton County police vehicle July 21 before fleeing, according to authorities.
A Cheviot police statement says Hammonds is also suspected of leading Green Township police on a vehicle pursuit in early December. The statement adds Hammonds has multiple warrants out for his arrest in Hamilton County.
Cheviot police tried to stop Hammonds on Monday, according to the statement. The department does not say whether they had identified Hammonds beforehand or tried to stop him due to a traffic violation.
Regardless, Hammond crashed into a Cheviot cruiser and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit, according to the statement.
No one was injured during the brief chase Monday, Cheviot police say.
The Kenton County incident resulted after police saw Hammonds ignore a red light. The Louisville native did not pull over, according to police.
A short chase ensued, after which Hammonds stopped his car and reversed into the police vehicle.
An officer drew his gun and fired at Hammonds, who fled on foot, according to police.
He is charged in Kenton County with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lights and attempted assault.
Cheviot police did not say whether or what charges are pending against Hammonds for the Green Township or Cheviot police pursuits.
