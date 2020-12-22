For loved ones of shooting victims, holidays are the most difficult time of the year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gun violence exacts an ever-present toll in the lives of those who have lost loved ones to it. Rarely is it louder or more difficult to bear than during the holidays.
Two local families know that burden too well.
“The pain doesn’t go away,” said Cindy Shields.
“It’s unbearable not to have him here,” said Angela Stewart.
Shields and Stewart don’t know each other. What they share in common is that they will spend this Christmas without their sons, both having died from gun violence.
Shields’s son, LaMonte ‘Monnie’ Shields, was fatally shot in July 2019 at the age of 19.
She says Christmas was his favorite holiday.
“On Christmas Eve he liked to be in the kitchen with me cooking and singing,” she said.
Shields adds Monnie would also cook the family breakfast on Christmas morning.
“The holidays without Monnie right now are very hard.”
Last year the family put a picture of Monnie on top of their Christmas tree in place of an angel or a snowflake to reinforce that he is always with them — “What a great idea it was,” Cindy said.
But the second year is proving harder than the first. Cindy says she has been suffering from depression knowing her son won’t be there for a for another holiday season.
“I haven’t been able to put up any decor, and we haven’t even gotten gifts yet,” she said.
Stewart lost her son, 31-year-old Jarron Slayback, in June of 2020. He was killed while on vacation with friends and family in Wolf County, Ky.
“It’s too hard to put up a tree, set a table setting for him, no presents for him...” Stewart said. “I’m walking through the stores, still find stuff that I would normally pick up and buy for him.”
The family’s first holiday season without Slayback has been difficult for them, so they decided to go to Destin, Fla. to get away. It was one of the 31-year-old’s favorite places.
“We have a Santa hat on his picture and we take his urn with us everywhere we go,” Slayback’s sister, Megan Slayback, said.
Stewart says Slayback loved buying presents for his nephews. She is hoping the family can find a way to have a Christmas next year.
“We have to get back to some kind of normalcy for them,” she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
