Man indicted on attempted aggravated murder charges after shooting officer, prosecutor says

WARREN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - More than three months after a police chase ended in a gunfight, the suspect in the case has been indicted.
Christopher Hubbard, 36, was indicted on 11 total counts, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Hubbard’s indictment charges include three counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, two counts of having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog, the prosecutor announced.
Hubbard was also indicted on three counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, according to Fornshell.
The charges stem from an Aug. 31 police chase that started in Middletown before ending in the front yard of someone’s home.
Police used stop sticks on the car Hubbard was driving as he tried to get away from police. Once Hubbard’s car was stopped in the yard, he and police exchanged gunfire, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Hubbard fired shots at three law enforcement members including Middletown officer Denny Jordan, who was shot twice, Fornshell said.
Hubbard was shot between 11 and 13 times, the prosecutor said. The 36-year-old Hubbard survived his injuries.
“The evidence conclusively established that Hubbard had advised his parole officer of his intention to get into a shootout with police,” Fornshell said. “When that opportunity became available, he made good on his threat. Despite several requests from law enforcement officers to comply with apprehension, video evidence proves that Hubbard fired multiple shots at three officers, striking Officer Jordan before other law enforcement officers returned fire. Under these circumstances, law enforcement officers were completely justified in their use of deadly force to apprehend Hubbard.”
None of the officers involved will face criminal charges, Fornshell announced.
