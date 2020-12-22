Man indicted for murder after Shaken Baby Syndrome leads to child’s death, sheriff’s office says

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A 35-year-old has been indicted for murder after a boy’s death was found to be a result of Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua McClanahan, 35, was indicted for murder Tuesday by a Clermont County Grand Jury, the sheriff’s office says.
Tuesday’s indictment is a result of an investigation that happened in 2010 when a 1-year-old boy was found to have suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome.
McClanahan, who at the time was 25 years old, confessed to felonious assault, which caused the injuries to the child, the sheriff’s office says.
In 2010, police said McClanahan claimed he was wrestling with his girlfriend’s son when he was hurt. McClanahan told police he put the boy in a headlock and jerked him back and forth before taking him to the ground in a “playing” move.
On Dec. 22, 2010, the sheriff’s office says McClanahan was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released on May 19, 2018, on post-release control.
When McClanahan was sentenced initially, the prosecution reserved the right to file additional charges in the event of the child’s death.
Over the next decade, the child would undergo 20 medical procedures and required constant care, the sheriff’s office says.
On Nov. 25, 2020, the boy died, the sheriff’s office says.
According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner determined the boy’s death was a result of the medical problems brought on by Shaken Baby Syndrome.
McClanahan was arrested on the murder indictment and is being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond. The sheriff’s office says he will appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
