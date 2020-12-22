NB I-71/75 closed at I-275 as Brent Spence prepares to reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down at I-275 early Tuesday in anticipation of the Brent Spence Bridge reopening early, Kenton County dispatchers confirm.
A single lane that has been open on the northbound side of the highway to Covington closed about midnight.
The on-ramps at Buttermilk Pike, Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane also are blocked.
Detour onto I-275 to Dixie Highway to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to reach downtown Cincinnati. Or, take I-275 to I-471.
The Brent Spence Bridge could reopen as early as Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement Monday from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Lane reopenings are expected to be announced Tuesday morning. Authorities also are holding a 10 a.m. news conference.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in his Monday COVID-19 press briefing the repairs are also likely to finish under budget.
The bridge, a major commuter route and pivotal freight thoroughfare, has been closed since a truck hauling a hazardous material caught fire early on Nov. 11.
Kentucky state transportation crews and contractors have worked nonstop to repair the bridge.
As late as Sunday, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray was targeting a reopening date of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
KYTC said Monday evening final inspections of the bridge had been completed, confirming the bridge is safe for travel.
Final repair work is underway, including lane striping on the upper and lower decks, equipment removal and other minor maintenance items, according to state transportation officials.
“Weather permitting, if all of the above items are completed successfully, it is expected that crews will begin the process of restoring normal traffic patterns overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with a possible reopening of the bridge as soon as late-afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 22,” KYTC said in the statement.
