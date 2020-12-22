New details in North College Hill murder released by police

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College police released new details regarding the murder of a 25-year-old on Dec. 16.
Malcolm Brewton, 25, was riding with his girlfriend and three other people late that night in the area of Dallas Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department.
Police say Brewton and those he was riding with were in the area to make a drug deal.
Brewton got out of the car his girlfriend was driving when they arrived at the location for the sale, police said. Just as he was getting out of the car, Brewton was shot by the people his girlfriend suspects were the would-be buyers, according to police.
Brewton’s girlfriend flagged down an officer around 10:30 p.m. near Simpson Avenue and Carpertner Drive to say her boyfriend had been shot.
The 25-year-old Brewton died from the gunshots either while being taken to the hospital or after arrival, police say.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-931-1177 or 513-728-2101.
Last week, FOX19 NOW spoke with Brewton’s mother the day after she learned of his death.
His mother says Brewton had two sons.
