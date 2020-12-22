New details in shooting of ODNR officer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Court documents reveal new details about the shooting of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
Three men were arrested after Officer Kevin Behr was shot as he investigated a complaint about illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville on Sunday.
But, so far, no one has been charged with shooting the 25-year ODNR veteran, though court records FOX19 NOW obtained Tuesday state one of the men arrested, Brian R. Liming, 43, of Xenia discharged his firearm, striking the wildlife officer and fleeing the scene.
Liming admitted to discharging the firearm, Detective Doug Eastes with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an affidavit filed in Clinton County Municipal Court.
We are attempting to get an update on the investigation from the Clinton Count Sheriff’s Office.
Officer Behr was airlifted from the scene to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, sheriff’s officials have said.
At last check, his condition was listed as stable.
Liming was arrested Sunday on one felony count of having weapons under disability and two misdemeanors: No deer permit and hunting without permission.
Sgt. Eastes wrote in court records the three males were traveling westbound in a truck on Macedonia Road when a buck deer was observed in the woods and Liming got out of the vehicle.
Liming “entered the woods and indicated he fired a shot. Mr. Liming reports he heard someone screaming so he ran and found a man with a gunshot wound,” the sergeant wrote in the sworn statement.
“The man yelled at Liming to call 911. Mr. Liming reports he ran out of the woods to the roadway, where he told another male subject near the truck to call 911,” the affidavit states.
“He then reports he got nervous ad fled the scene on foot. Mr. Liming later came out of the woods and turned himself in to a trooper. Mr. Liming had a box of Federal Sabot 20-gauge shotgun shells and a single loose Federal Sabot 20 gauge shotgun shell on his person but did not wish to discuss the firearm he carried into the woods. The shells appear to be the same as the spent shell casing located in the woods, to the west of the victim’s position.”
Sgt. Eastes also wrote in the court document that Liming has a prior felony conviction for aggravated vehicular homicide in Greene County.
On Monday, FOX19 NOW reported Liming was convicted of felony aggravated vehicular homicide in Greene County in 2005. He was indicted in connection with an August 2002 traffic crash in Sugarcreek Township that killed his 21-year-old passenger, Thomas Hawkins.
Liming also was hurt in the incident. He was extricated from the truck and flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was treated and recovered, court records show.
Before crashing in Sugarcreek Township, Liming had been driving with Hawkins in Beavercreek and was stopped by the Beavercreek police for speeding in a construction zone, according to court records.
While Liming was at the hospital, his blood was drawn at the request of emergency room doctors for a toxicology report. He was found to have a whole blood alcohol level of .124 and a drug screen analysis also detected the presence of cannabinoid in his system, the court documents state.
The other two men arrested along with Liming - Thomas Davis, 35 of Jamestown and Brian Achtermann, 36 of Midland - each face misdemeanors.
Davis is charged with aiding an offender. He aided Liming “by transporting him to a wood line on Macedonia Road near Martinsville Road with known intent to unlawfully hunt deer without permission from the land owner,” a criminal complaint states.
Achtermann was charged with no hunting license and no deer permit.
The men were all taken into custody about 4 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Clinton County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Davis and Achtermann were released on bond late Sunday and are due in court Dec. 29.
Liming was released from the jail late Monday and also will go to court Dec. 29, jail officials say.
The men could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sheriff’s officials say once their investigation is complete, they will present all evidence to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of additional charges.
Authorities are asking anyone with additional information relating to this case to contact them at 937-382-1611.
