Ohio to receive more than 150,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 150,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Ohio by the end of the week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
89,700 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer is expected to arrive on Christmas Eve. ODH says the number of vaccines they are getting from Pfizer is 19,500 more than originally expected.
Then later this week, 69,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive, according to ODH.
The additional doses coming will go to the hospitals that have yet to receive vaccines, ODH says.
The second phase of the Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program will also be activated, but ODH did not say when that will happen. The program will allow COVID-19 vaccines to be given to assisted living facilities and more, according to ODH.
