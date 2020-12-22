2 people arrested after multi-county chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were arrested after a multi-county police chase finally came to a stop in New Miami.
Middletown Police say the driver, Ryan Carrell, 41, is accused of leading police on a chase throughout Butler County and Warren County.
It all started when Middletown police say officers got a call about Carrell and his passenger, Alisha Bond, sleeping in a car outside of a business.
Police found out both had warrants out for their arrest and that is when they say Carrell drove off.
Carrell also hit an officer with his vehicle, police say.
The video from Franklin police shows an officer using spike strips to knock out the tires of the car. Even with flat tires, Carrell didn’t stop, and the chase lasted around an hour.
Carrell and Bond were arrested on Seven Mile Road in New Miami, according to police.
