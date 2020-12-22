Impaired driver crashes head-on into New Richmond officer dispatched on her account

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A New Richmond police vehicle and another vehicle were involved in a head-on crash in Clermont County Tuesday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of OH-132 and 12 Mile Road north of New Richmond.
OHSP says Kimberly Powers, 54, of New Richmond was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla east on 132. At the same time, New Richmond Police Officer John Amole, 31, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer west on 132 responding to a call of a possibly impaired driver that matches the description of Powers’s vehicle.
Powers traveled left of center in a curve, OSHP says, striking Amole’s Explorer head-on.
Amole’s Explorer rotated partially off the right side of the road, OSHP says.
Powers was transported to Anderson Mercy by New Richmond EMS, then to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries by Air Care, according to OHSP.
Amole was hospitalized at Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.
Powers was not wearing her seatbelt, OSHP reports.
OSHP’s Batavia Post is investigating.
