Santa delivers gifts to Cincinnati Zoo animals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden are on Santa’s nice list.
“Santa brought baby rhino Ajani Joe a great big ball and went with a sure favorite for red pandas – bamboo,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Fiona was thrilled with the lettuce that he brought her and liked the box it was on just as much. Baby wallaby Pocket and baby giraffe Theo took their time investigating Santa’s gifts.”
The Zoo said their internal elves helped Santa prepare gift boxes, houses, and stockings using recycled materials and non-toxic paint that is keeper approved and safe for the animals.
“This year, visits with Santa were a little different. Guests were socially distant from him but were still able to get great photos posing next to the sleigh where Santa sat,” Maynard said. “We set up a whole village in one of our picnic shelters in order to move the experience outside. Santa wore a mask, as he did for the gift delivery.”
There are still two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday, left to visit Santa.
The zoo will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
PNC Festival of Lights reopens on December 26 and runs through January 3.
