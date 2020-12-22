Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at SW Ohio hospitals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of frontline healthcare workers are set to receive the next round of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.
On Tuesday, TriHealth announced the arrival of 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Christ Health says they received 2,500 Moderna vaccines. Over at Atrium Medical Center, a shipment of 1,000 Moderna vaccines arrived Tuesday.
TriHealth’s shipment is being split between Good Samaritan Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital to vaccinate workers at those locations.
TriHealth, Christ Health, and Atrium Medical Center all say they will begin to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers as soon as Tuesday.
1,000 TriHealth team members could be vaccinated per day, but they say that number does depend on the timing of shipments.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is set to receive another 123,000 Pfizer vaccines and more than 200,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines this week.
