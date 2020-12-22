Warm and windy Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sunshine on this Tuesday has been quite nice! Temperatures have climbed into the mid 40s. Tonight will be dry and quiet again with a low of 33.
Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low 50s. The warm weather will also come with strong winds gusting as high as 45mph at times Wednesday evening and Thursday. Rain will be likely after sunset Wednesday. As temperatures fall throughout the day Thursday, rain will change to snow. It will be quite blustery and uncomfortable Thursday. We will fall to the mid 20s by the afternoon. Snowfall totals Thursday will be around an inch with higher amounts east of Cincinnati.
Christmas Day features flurries and very cold air. Morning temperatures will be in the teens with highs in the low 20s.
Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry until rain moves in Sunday evening.
Monday will be much like Thursday with rain changing to snow as temperatures drop. Stay tuned for snowfall totals!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.