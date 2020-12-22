Wild weather on the way

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low 50s. The warm weather will also come with strong winds gusting as high as 45mph at times Wednesday evening and Thursday. Rain will be likely after sunset Wednesday. As temperatures fall throughout the day Thursday, rain will change to snow. Rainfall totals will be around a half inch. It will be quite blustery and uncomfortable Thursday. We will fall to the mid 20s by the afternoon. Snowfall totals Thursday will be around an inch with higher amounts east of Cincinnati.