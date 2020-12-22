39-year-old man fatally shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 39-year-old man is dead in a shooting in Westwood Monday night, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Werk Road and Glenmore Avenue about 9 p.m. The victim was identified early Tuesday as James Ellison.
A SWAT team arrived at the scene shortly after police announced the city’s latest homicide in a year of record slayings.
Police said SWAT was needed because they were investigating the possibility of a second victim in a house, but the scene was later cleared with no one found.
No information has been provided about possible suspects.
