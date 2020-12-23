ADORABLE! Christ Hospital, Busken outfitting Christmas newborns in cute onesies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some newborns will start life off in a stylish onesie thanks to the Christ Hospital and Busken Bakery partnership.
The limited-edition “I’m the most wonderful news of the year” onesies will be given to babies born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Christ Hospital’s main campus, and Christ Hospital Medical Center – Liberty Township.
“We are honored to partner with Christ Hospital for the month of December to surprise and delight the amazing birthing center staff,” said Dan Busken, President & CEO. “It’s also a joy to provide a Busken-themed baby onesie for all of those “buns in the oven” that will be born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”
Each family of a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day born baby will also receive a box of cookies from Busken.
