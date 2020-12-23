Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Colerain police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl.
Lakota Elliot is the girl missing, police say.
Police are also searching for the girl’s mother, Emily Elliot.
They are looking for a car with an out-of-state license plate.
Police say that is all the information they have at this time.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Colerain Police Department at (513) 385-7504.
