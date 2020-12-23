Christmas in Cincinnati: Springlike temps, then snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A wintry mix of rain and snow will bring a White Christmas to the Tri-State.
But first, we’re in for a taste of spring Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-50s.
It will be windy with gusts as high as 45 mph at times Wednesday night and Thursday.
Rain will be likely after sunset Wednesday.
As temperatures fall throughout the day Thursday, rain will change to snow. That changeover is expected before dawn Thursday.
Rainfall totals will be around a half inch.
It will be quite blustery and uncomfortable Thursday.
We will fall to the mid-20s by the afternoon.
Snowfall totals Thursday will be an inch or less with higher amounts possible east of Cincinnati.
Christmas Day on Friday will bring snow flurries and perhaps the coldest air so far this season.
Morning lows will be in the teens with temperatures feeling like the single digits with the wind chill factored in.
Later, the high temperature will only reaching the low 20s.
This weekend will be mainly dry with more cold morning lows on Saturday and Sunday.
By Sunday afternoon, we will warm into the mid-40s and rain will return by Sunday night.
More snow is ahead next week.
We will see rain change to snow again on Monday, stay tuned for snowfall totals as this next weather event gets closer.
