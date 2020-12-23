Company to resume search for missing employee in power plant collapse

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Adamo Group said the U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is permitting them to resume work in the recovery efforts of a missing employee at the Killen Generating Station demolition site.
Adamo Demolition Co. of Detroit, Michigan, was tearing down the former coal-fire plant on U.S. 52 near Manchester when it collapsed on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Five Adamo workers were inside a building at the site when it collapsed.
Three workers were rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries the same day.
Last weekend, search crews found the body of Clyde “Doug” Gray.
A fifth worker, Jamie Fitzgerald, remains unaccounted for.
On Wednesday, Adamo said they developed a plan by the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti with input from The Adamo Group and in conjunction with OSHA.
“The plan ensures that all work - which is commencing this afternoon – is done as safely as possible as the focus continues to be on the recovery of Jamie Fitzgerald,” the company said in a statement. "The plan has been shared with local law enforcement and Local 83 International Laborers Union, of which Jamie was a member. Jamie’s loved ones have also been informed.
“We continue to keep Jamie’s fiancée, family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
On Monday, Adamo said recovery is expected to be completed in mid-to-late January.
Killen Generating Station closed in 2018.
Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.