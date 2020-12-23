2 displaced in Butler County house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two residents are displaced in a Butler County house fire, dispatchers said Wednesday morning.
Flames broke out in the 500 block of Cochran Road about 5:30 a.m., they said.
No immediate injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross has been asked to respond to assist the residents.
Fire crews are still on scene battling the blaze, dispatchers say.
