Fundraiser aims to cover adoption fees for 15 dogs left at Clermont Co. animal shelter

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County man is determined to help the 15 remaining dogs at the Clermont County Animal Care Humane Society find their forever homes before the end of the year.
The shelter, which currently has a ‘no-kill’ policy, says every dog that has been at the shelter longer than three days come Dec. 31 is at risk.
That date marks the end of a three-year contract between the shelter and the county. The sides could not agree on funding, so the county will be taking over responsibilities of the shelter.
The shelter has succeeded in adopting out 15 of the 30 dogs that remained as of Dec. 15, but another 15 remain just days before Christmas, plus any that come in unclaimed as strays.
Drake Lawson is on a mission to help them.
Lawson says he plans to pay off several of the dogs’ adoption fees with help from the community. The goal is get the dogs adopted quicker.
“I’m an animal lover and I just want to see these animals get out of here,” Lawson said. “I don’t want to see any of these animals get put down.”
Lawson started a GoFundMe fundraiser list week. He raised more than $1,000 in 24 hours.
“This whole mess has really energized the community,” Lawson said, “and we’ve received a ton of support.”
Adoption fees for the dogs are $94 and cover vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter procedures.
Shelter worker Meaghan Colville says the Clermont County community loves animals, so she’s not shocked to see people step up.
“But sometimes these adoption fees are a barrier for people, and we’ve had some people offer to pay some adoption fees to hopefully get these guys out the door,” she said.
A Clermont County spokesperson says of the county taking over operations of the shelter they are committed to a clean and well maintained facility that maintains a low- or no-kill philosophy.
He also says any dog that doesn’t get adopted before Dec. 31 will not be euthanized.
Learn more about adopting the dogs here.
