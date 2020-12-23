First raised crosswalk installed in Cincinnati for pedestrian safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati has installed a raised crosswalk in front of Evanston Academy elementary school on Fairfax Avenue.
This is the first pedestrian safety improvement of this type in the city.
The city says raised crosswalks slow traffic and make pedestrians more visible to motorists.
The installation, which was completed Wednesday, is part of the city’s Vision Zero program managed by the Department of Transportation & Engineering (DOTE).
Vision Zero aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.
“Raised crosswalks improve pedestrian safety by making pedestrians more visible to motorists. The raised crosswalk also functions like a speed hump, which helps calm traffic. It is intended to ensure that vehicles driving in front of the elementary school adhere to the speed limit. This raised crosswalk is 6 inches high and 12 feet wide with an 11-foot ramp on both sides,” the city said in a news release.
The improved crossing on Fairfax Avenue is one of more than 200 locations currently scheduled for pedestrian-safety improvements as part of the city’s Vision Zero program.
Three additional raised crosswalks will be installed in front of schools in 2021.
