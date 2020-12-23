Indiana coronavirus: 4,731 cases, 62 new deaths reported

By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 23, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 12:58 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,731 additional COVID-19 cases and 62 more deaths.

These additions bring the state’s case total to 476,538 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 7,306.

The state reports an additional 339 deaths as “probable.” Those are deaths believed to be due to COVID-19, but the patients didn’t have a positive test result.

To date, 2,556,493 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,545,018 on Tuesday.

