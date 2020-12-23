Law banning use of firearms while intoxicated ruled constitutional

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Supreme Court today upheld the conviction of a Clermont County man for holding a shotgun in his home while intoxicated.
A divided Supreme Court ruled that Ohio’s law prohibiting carrying or using a firearm “while under the influence of alcohol or any drug of abuse” does not violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Frederick Weber argued that the Second Amendment protected him from arrest for the gun violation because he was in his home when officers were called in February 2018.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Weber’s wife called 911 on Feb. 17, 2018, saying he was drunk and had a firearm. She then requested a cancel on the call and advised that Weber put the firearm away.
Police arrived and asked to be escorted inside. They saw Weber holding a shotgun by the stock with the barrel pointed down.
He said the gun was not loaded and police confirmed it contained no ammunition.
Weber was found guilty of carrying a firearm while intoxicated.
According to a news release from the Supreme Court of Ohio, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor noted that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Second Amendment decisions have made clear that the right to bear arms is not without limitation, and that Ohio’s law is a targeted restriction that applies for a very limited time due to the inherently dangerous nature of carrying or using a gun while intoxicated.
