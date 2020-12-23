LIVE: Next groups to receive COVID-19 vaccine announced by Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced who will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next.
Ohioans, who are 65 years old and older, will be the next group to be vaccinated, according to the governor.
Gov. DeWine said the vaccine will also be offered to younger people who have “severe inherited or developmental disorders that make them particularly vulnerable.”
Students in grades K-12 will also be among the next groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor announced Wednesday. He says the vaccines will also be available for teachers, cafeteria workers, or anyone who comes in contact with school children.
The hope, according to Gov. DeWine, is to begin this next phase of vaccinations by mid-January.
The Ohio Department of Health announced 7,790 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The latest cases bring Ohio’s total to 644,822.
109 more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the ODH Wednesday. To date, 8,361 Ohioans have died from COVID-19, according to ODH.
Data from ODH shows 431 more people had to be hospitalized in the past 24 hours because of COVID-19. Fifty-two more people were admitted to the ICU in the same time frame, according to ODH.
