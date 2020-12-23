Man shot earlier this month dies as already record-high homicides keep climbing in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 27-year-old man who was shot during a Roselawn dice game earlier this month was identified Wednesday as Cincinnati’s latest homicide victim in a year of already record-high killings for the city.
Maurice Council of Avondale was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Cincinnati police said earlier this month he was shot in the leg and abdomen during what appeared to be a dice game in the basement of a residence in the 1500 block of Section Road. It happened on Dec. 18.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.