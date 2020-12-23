Man shot earlier this month dies as already record-high homicides keep climbing in Cincinnati

Man shot earlier this month dies as already record-high homicides keep climbing in Cincinnati
(Source: AP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 23, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 10:03 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 27-year-old man who was shot during a Roselawn dice game earlier this month was identified Wednesday as Cincinnati’s latest homicide victim in a year of already record-high killings for the city.

Maurice Council of Avondale was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police said earlier this month he was shot in the leg and abdomen during what appeared to be a dice game in the basement of a residence in the 1500 block of Section Road. It happened on Dec. 18.

Organizations working to help Cincinnati police solve 2020′s record homicides

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.