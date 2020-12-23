2,953 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kentucky

New data show the commonwealth continues to fare well against the pandemic’s third surge.

By 2021, Kentucky will have received a total of 202,650 vaccine doses, including an additional 34,125 vaccine doses from Pfizer set to arrive the last week of 2020. (Source: Daniel Schludi)
By Brian Planalp | December 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 5:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 2,953 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 26 new virus-related deaths.

The state remains on track to record fewer total cases this week than last week for the third consecutive week, something it has not accomplished since May.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate continues to trickle down from above 10 percent in November. It stands at 8.35 percent as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky (Source: WXIX)

Thirteen more Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 from Tuesday for a total of 1,644.

Six fewer Kentuckians are in ICU beds for a total of 413. One fewer is on ventilators for a total of 222.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear reads:

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas.

“I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”

