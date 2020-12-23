Operation Santa Sleigh: Police, first responders escort Santa to local hospitals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Santa Claus made a short appearance in Cincinnati Wednesday night to help bring joy to people in local hospitals this holiday season.
First responders and Cincinnati police officers escorted Santa around to several local hospitals in the city.
Ella Boynton is 5 years cancer free after being treated at Cincinnati Children’s. She was one of two grand Marshalls of the parade.
“It’s probably going to really make their night,” Ella said of what Santa’s visit will mean to the kids inside Children’s.
Ella’s family knows what it’s like to be in the hospital around the holidays.
“The first Christmas she was going through treatment, we were in the hospital for several days leading up to Christmas,” mother Amy Boynton said.
That’s why Ella jumped at the chance to participate in the event.
“How wonderful to be able to bring joy to their lives and hopefully lots of smiles in those windows tonight,” Amy said.
Around 80 different cruisers and other first responders drove around the Tri-State for the event.
“I think we’ve had one car as far away as Higgensport, Ohio… Northern Kentucky agencies… Certainly the Greater Cincinnati Area,” explained CPD Lt. Steve Saunders.
Ella says she wants the visit from Santa and the rest of the parade to show people in the hospital that they aren’t alone this holiday season.
“They’ll still have a great Christmas in the hospital,” she said.
