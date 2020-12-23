Rain continues overnight, changing to snow for some

Tonight rain will be likely at times with heavy rain after midnight. Rain changes to snow by dawn with little amounts of accumulation expected. East of Cincinnati we could see as much as 1.0-1.50″ of snow. It will be hard for the snow to stick to the ground with the warm weather we had today. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s until the predawn hours with falling temperatures throughout the day ending in the mid 20s by the afternoon.