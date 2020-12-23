Rain continues overnight, changing to snow for some

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high today at CVG was 59º. We are in for a shock tomorrow as temperatures will be much colder.
Tonight rain will be likely at times with heavy rain after midnight. Rain changes to snow by dawn with little amounts of accumulation expected. East of Cincinnati we could see as much as 1.0-1.50″ of snow. It will be hard for the snow to stick to the ground with the warm weather we had today. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s until the predawn hours with falling temperatures throughout the day ending in the mid 20s by the afternoon.
Christmas will be very cold with winds beginning to die down. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens with highs only near 20. If we only make it to 20 for the high temperature, it will be tied for the 7th coldest high temperature dating back to 1870.
The weekend will be mainly dry and warmer with rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall Monday behind a cold front. Another chance for wintry weather will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.
